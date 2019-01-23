English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
24-Year-Old Cab Driver Arrested for Firing at Transgender in Southeast Delhi
The accused, identified as Sagar, is believed to be the member of an interstate criminal gang led by Sunder Bhati.
Image for representational purpose.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 24-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly firing at a transgender following an altercation in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area, police said Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Shashi Garden, Trilokpuri. He is believed to be a member of an interstate criminal gang led by Sunder Bhati, the police said.
The incident took place near Barapulla flyover on the intervening night of January 19 and 20.
The victim was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre by some passerby.
A case was registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said.
The investigation in the case is in progress, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The accused has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Shashi Garden, Trilokpuri. He is believed to be a member of an interstate criminal gang led by Sunder Bhati, the police said.
The incident took place near Barapulla flyover on the intervening night of January 19 and 20.
The victim was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre by some passerby.
A case was registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said.
The investigation in the case is in progress, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People are Misinformed About Balasaheb's Life and Shiv Sena's Journey, Says Thackeray Writer-producer Raut
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
- Samsung to Stop Making Flagship Phones in India, Protesting Phased Manufacturing Programme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results