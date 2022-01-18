24-year-old Chennai Man Stages Abduction Drama to Grab Rs 30 lakh from Family

A 24-year-old man has been caught by the police for staging an ‘abduction’ drama to grab Rs 30 lakh from his parents.

Pensilayya (54), a resident of the Chennai Ice House area, lodged a complaint at the Vadapalani police station on January 14. In the complaint, the 54-year-old man said that he received a mysterious threatening call pointing that his youngest son Krishnaprasad (24) has been abducted by them and demanded Rs 30 lakh, threatening to kill his son if they dare not to pay. Following this, three special forces led by Vadapalani Assistant Commissioner of Police Balamurugan were formed and the police engaged in a serious investigation.

Krishnaprasad’s mobile phone was found to be ‘on’ when the signal was examined. Subsequently, during the preliminary investigation, the police came to know that Krishnaprasad was in Secunderabad of Telangana. Following this, the police went to Secunderabad and rescued Krishnaprasad and brought him to Vadapalani police station in Chennai for investigation.

The investigation revealed that no one had abducted Krishnaprasad and that he had planned to extort money from family, accordingly staged the kidnapping drama. The police investigation revealed that Krishnaprasad, who is a graduate in economics, had borrowed huge money from friends and relatives claiming to be making a short film, but living a life of luxury with that money.

He took a rental car on January 13 and went to Forum Mall in Vadapalani with his nephew, parked the car in the parking arena and told his nephew that he was going to AVM studio for seeking a cinema opportunity and asked him to stay in the car.

On the way to Andhra Pradesh, Krishnaprasad called his nephew and cut off the phone call saying, four mysterious people are kidnapping him in a car and told him to convey the matter at home immediately. Krishnaprasad then boarded a bus from Koyambedu to Andhra Pradesh and from there to Secunderabad. Krishnaprasad, who was staying at a lodge, called his parents’ mobile and cried, saying that he had been abducted by some mysterious persons and that he would only be alive if they pay Rs 30 lakh. It was also revealed that Krishnaprasad had threatened his parents on WhatsApp pretending that the ‘imaginary gang’ would take their son’s body parts and sell them for cash if they did not pay.

Eventually, the Vadapalani police informed Krishnaprasad’s parents about the matter. In good faith, the police received a letter from Krishnaprasad, warned him about the future and let him go along with his parents.

