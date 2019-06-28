24-year-old Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death by Former Boyfriend
New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend after she refused to continue their relationship, police said on Friday.
The crime took place in Chirag Dilli in south Delhi and the deceased was identified as Pinkey, a beautician by profession. Her attacker was identified as Sunny.
"The Police Control Room got a call around 9.50 a.m. about a quarrel. We found Pinkey with a stab wound. Even Sunny had a stab injury mark on the neck," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.
Police rushed both to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where Pinkey succumbed to her injuries. The knife used in the attack was found at the spot.
It was not clear how Sunny suffered the stab wound.
"Preliminary investigation shows the accused was having a relationship with the victim. On her refusal to continue the relationship, he attacked her," an officer said.
Police said Pinkey had shifted to Chirag Dilli with her husband and son on June 16. "She was alone in the house during the incident," officer Kumar said.
