Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

24-year-old Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death by Former Boyfriend

Police rushed both to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where Pinkey succumbed to her injuries. The knife used in the attack was found at the spot.

IANS

Updated:June 28, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
24-year-old Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death by Former Boyfriend
Police rushed both to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where Pinkey succumbed to her injuries. The knife used in the attack was found at the spot.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend after she refused to continue their relationship, police said on Friday.

The crime took place in Chirag Dilli in south Delhi and the deceased was identified as Pinkey, a beautician by profession. Her attacker was identified as Sunny.

"The Police Control Room got a call around 9.50 a.m. about a quarrel. We found Pinkey with a stab wound. Even Sunny had a stab injury mark on the neck," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Police rushed both to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where Pinkey succumbed to her injuries. The knife used in the attack was found at the spot.

It was not clear how Sunny suffered the stab wound.

"Preliminary investigation shows the accused was having a relationship with the victim. On her refusal to continue the relationship, he attacked her," an officer said.

Police said Pinkey had shifted to Chirag Dilli with her husband and son on June 16. "She was alone in the house during the incident," officer Kumar said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram