24-year-old Dental Intern, Friend Found Shot Dead in Kerala
24-year-old Dental Intern, Friend Found Shot Dead in Kerala

The police are yet to determine the motive behind the incident.

The police are yet to determine the motive behind the incident.

The incident took place in the afternoon at the house that Manasa was sharing with her friends.

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old girl was allegedly shot dead by a boy in the Kothamangalam region of rural Ernakulam on Friday.

Later, the suspect allegedly shot himself with the same firearm, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Manasa and Rakhil.

According to the police, Manasa and Rakhil are natives of Thalssery in Kannur. The incident took place in the afternoon at the house that Manasa was sharing with her friends

Police say that the locals rushed to the house after hearing gunshots and found both Manasa and Rakhil bleeding with injuries on the face

Though they were rushed to the hospital, both of them succumbed on the way.

Manasa was doing an internship at Indira Gandhi Dental college, Kothamangalam

She along with four other friends had rented a house near the college.

first published:July 30, 2021, 20:58 IST