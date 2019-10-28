24-Year-Old Drunk UP Man Falls to Death from Rooftop on Diwali
Sanjay, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, came to Delhi about 10 months ago and was working as a helper in a restaurant.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man allegedly drunk on Diwali night died after falling from the rooftop of a building in West Delhi's Tagore Garden Extension, police said on Monday.
Sanjay, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, came to Delhi about 10 months ago and was working as a helper in a restaurant, the police said.
He was celebrating Diwali with his group of friends on the rooftop of the building. They had a few drinks and then all of them went to sleep after dinner, a senior police officer said.
Later in the night, Sanjay woke up and was urinating but a tap, which he was holding for support, broke and he fell from the rooftop, the officer said. The man landed on a cycle rickshaw with his face down, he said.
Sanjay's body was found lying in C-block of Tagore Garden extension this morning, the officer said.
A team of forensic experts visited the spot and suggested it to be a case of accidental fall from height, he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the body will be handed over to Sanjay's family after the post-mortem, the police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandez Celebrate Diwali Together, Click a ‘Groupfie’
- 'Brilliant Engineer' Bin Laden, 'Poor Farmer' Thanos: Twitter Mocks WaPo's Baghdadi Headline
- Samantha Akkineni Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Greatest Film She's Ever Watched
- Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data