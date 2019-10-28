Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

24-Year-Old Drunk UP Man Falls to Death from Rooftop on Diwali

Sanjay, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, came to Delhi about 10 months ago and was working as a helper in a restaurant.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
24-Year-Old Drunk UP Man Falls to Death from Rooftop on Diwali
Representative image.

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man allegedly drunk on Diwali night died after falling from the rooftop of a building in West Delhi's Tagore Garden Extension, police said on Monday.

Sanjay, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, came to Delhi about 10 months ago and was working as a helper in a restaurant, the police said.

He was celebrating Diwali with his group of friends on the rooftop of the building. They had a few drinks and then all of them went to sleep after dinner, a senior police officer said.

Later in the night, Sanjay woke up and was urinating but a tap, which he was holding for support, broke and he fell from the rooftop, the officer said. The man landed on a cycle rickshaw with his face down, he said.

Sanjay's body was found lying in C-block of Tagore Garden extension this morning, the officer said.

A team of forensic experts visited the spot and suggested it to be a case of accidental fall from height, he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the body will be handed over to Sanjay's family after the post-mortem, the police said.

