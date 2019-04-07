English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
24-year-old Farmer Ends Life over Crop Failure in Maharashtra
One of his relatives said that the farmer owned four acres of agricultural land but his crops were failing every year, because of which he was under stress.
Representative image.
Loading...
Yavatmal: A 24-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide at a village in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Sunday.
A family member claimed that the deceased, Shreejit Vilasrao Hathe, was under stress due to his crop failure.
Hathe allegedly hanged himself to a pole in front of his house at Wadgaon village in Ralegaon tehsil on Saturday, a police official said.
A probe was on to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step, he said.
However, a relative of Hathe said the farmer owned four acres of agricultural land but his crops were failing every year, because of which he was under stress.
Kishore Tiwari, chairman of the Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavalamban Mission, a state government agency, said Hathe's father also committed suicide last year by jumping into their farm well.
A family member claimed that the deceased, Shreejit Vilasrao Hathe, was under stress due to his crop failure.
Hathe allegedly hanged himself to a pole in front of his house at Wadgaon village in Ralegaon tehsil on Saturday, a police official said.
A probe was on to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step, he said.
However, a relative of Hathe said the farmer owned four acres of agricultural land but his crops were failing every year, because of which he was under stress.
Kishore Tiwari, chairman of the Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavalamban Mission, a state government agency, said Hathe's father also committed suicide last year by jumping into their farm well.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL Points Table 2019 | SRH vs MI: Joseph Inspired Mumbai Jump to Fourth
- IPL 2019 | Captain Kohli Still an 'Apprentice': Gambhir Takes Fresh Aim
- Majili Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Film has Perfect Emotional Velocity
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results