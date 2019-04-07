LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

24-year-old Farmer Ends Life over Crop Failure in Maharashtra

One of his relatives said that the farmer owned four acres of agricultural land but his crops were failing every year, because of which he was under stress.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
24-year-old Farmer Ends Life over Crop Failure in Maharashtra
Representative image.
Loading...
Yavatmal: A 24-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide at a village in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Sunday.

A family member claimed that the deceased, Shreejit Vilasrao Hathe, was under stress due to his crop failure.

Hathe allegedly hanged himself to a pole in front of his house at Wadgaon village in Ralegaon tehsil on Saturday, a police official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step, he said.

However, a relative of Hathe said the farmer owned four acres of agricultural land but his crops were failing every year, because of which he was under stress.

Kishore Tiwari, chairman of the Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavalamban Mission, a state government agency, said Hathe's father also committed suicide last year by jumping into their farm well.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram