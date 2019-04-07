24-year-old Farmer Ends Life over Crop Failure in Maharashtra

A 24-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide at a village in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Sunday.A family member claimed that the deceased, Shreejit Vilasrao Hathe, was under stress due to his crop failure.Hathe allegedly hanged himself to a pole in front of his house at Wadgaon village in Ralegaon tehsil on Saturday, a police official said.A probe was on to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step, he said.However, a relative of Hathe said the farmer owned four acres of agricultural land but his crops were failing every year, because of which he was under stress.Kishore Tiwari, chairman of the Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavalamban Mission, a state government agency, said Hathe's father also committed suicide last year by jumping into their farm well.