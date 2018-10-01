English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
24-Year-Old Footballer’s Body Goes Missing From Goa Hospital, CBI to Probe the Case
The incident came to light after the family turned up at the morgue on Saturday to claim the remains.
Image for representation only.
Panaji: The case involving the mysterious disappearance of the mortal remains of a 24-year-old footballer from the mortuary of Goa's biggest government hospital was handed over to the Crime Branch by Director General of Police Muktesh Chander on Monday.
This followed a formal request by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. "Considering the gravity of the offence and to ensure a thorough and more professional investigation, the criminal case stands transferred to Crime Branch with immediate effect," the top cop's order reads.
Three officials attached to the Goa Medical College near Panaji were suspended by the Health Ministry on Saturday after the body of Januz Gonsalves, a resident of Aldona village, went missing.
An internal probe conducted by the Health Ministry revealed that the body was reportedly switched and cremated along with unclaimed cadavers which are routinely disposed by the hospital authorities.
The incident came to light after the family turned up at the morgue on Saturday to claim the remains. Rane has already issued a public apology for the goof-up even as the Congress has demanded his resignation.
