1-min read

24-year-old Killed as Bike Skids on Delhi’s Signature Bridge, Third Death in Less Than 24 Hours

Two men, identified as Shankar (24) and Deepak (17), were taken to a nearby hospital. Shankar, who worked as a salesman, was declared dead. His cousin Deepak, who was seated behind, has sustained knee injuries.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2018, 1:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Passerby look at the spot where two men riding a KTM Duke bike were killed after ramming a divider and falling 30 feet down from the newly inaugurated Signature Bridge, at Wazirabad, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A day after two motorbike-borne medical students were killed on Delhi’s Signature Bridge, another person died when his bike skidded on the bridge on Saturday.

Two men, identified as Shankar (24) and Deepak (17), were taken to a nearby hospital. Shankar, who worked as a salesman, was declared dead. His cousin Deepak, who was seated behind, has sustained knee injuries.

Both of them were wearing helmets, but Shankar’s helmet came off after the motorbike slipped on the bridge and his head hit a divider.

They were coming from Nangloi and heading towards Northeast district. Timarpur police station was informed about the accident at 8.20 am, a senior police officer said. Shankar, a resident of Gaziabad, worked as a salesman and was unmarried, the officer said.

On Friday, two medical students were killed when their motorbike rammed into a divider and they fell off the bridge.

Satya Vijay Shankaran and Chandrashekhar, both were medical students at the Hindu Rao Medical College and Hospital in north Delhi. Police suspect they were trying to take a selfie while speeding on the sports bike.

Signature Bridge, India's first India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge dominated the headlines after both the BJP and the AAP tried to take credit for its completion. ​
