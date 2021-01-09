24-year-old Mine Worker Dead, Brother Injured After Being Hit by Boulder in UP Village

A 24-year-old worker died and his brother was injured after a heavy boulder fell on them while they were engaged in mining activity in a village here, police said on Saturday.

Chunnilal (24) and his brother, Matadeen, were working on a hill in Pahra village, which comes under the Kabrai police station limits, on Friday evening when the boulder fell on them, station house officer (SHO) Deepak Pandey said.

Chunnilal died on the spot, he said. The SHO added that some workers were drilling in the hill when the boulder fell on the brothers after being hit by a JCB machine. "The mine is allotted to a former MLC," he said.

The officer informed that no complaint has been received so far, and the matter is being investigated.