24-year-old Mtech Student Found Hanging in IIT Kharagpur

A 24-year-old MTech student of IIT Kharagpur was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room, the police said.G Amini Reddy, hailing from a farmer's family of Andhra Pradesh, used to share the room with another student who could not find him for a long time and alerted the security on Wednesday night, Superintendent of police Alok Rajoria said.As the police was informed, they broke open the door and found Reddy, a final year student of electrical engineering, hanging from the ceiling fan of his room which was locked from inside.An autopsy will be done on Thursday, he said.