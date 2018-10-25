English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
24-year-old Mtech Student Found Hanging in IIT Kharagpur
G Amini Reddy, hailing from a farmer's family of Andhra Pradesh, used to share the room with another student who could not find him for a long time and alerted the security on Wednesday night.
Image for representation only.
Midnapore (WB): A 24-year-old MTech student of IIT Kharagpur was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room, the police said.
G Amini Reddy, hailing from a farmer's family of Andhra Pradesh, used to share the room with another student who could not find him for a long time and alerted the security on Wednesday night, Superintendent of police Alok Rajoria said.
As the police was informed, they broke open the door and found Reddy, a final year student of electrical engineering, hanging from the ceiling fan of his room which was locked from inside.
An autopsy will be done on Thursday, he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
