English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
24-year-old Mumbai Accountant Gives up Rs 100 Crore Business to Become a Monk
Mokshesh Sheth, who managed his family's business for two years after becoming a CA, gave up all the earthly possessions and aspirations and became a Jain monk at a ceremony held in Gandhinagar on Friday, his uncle Girish Sheth said.
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY (REUTERS)
Mumbai: A 24-year-old chartered accountant belonging to an affluent Jain family from Mumbai on Saturday embraced monkhood by renouncing his career and family business worth over Rs 100 crore.
Mokshesh Sheth, who managed his family's business for two years after becoming a CA, gave up all the earthly possessions and aspirations and became a Jain monk at a ceremony held in Gandhinagar on Friday, his uncle Girish Sheth said.
From today, Mokshesh, the eldest son of Mumbai-based businessman Sandip Sheth, will be known as 'Karunapremvijay Jee', he said.
"Our family originally belongs to Deesa town of Banaskantha district (in Gujarat) and is now settled in Mumbai. We are into aluminum business and have a factory in Sangli. Mokshesh handled the operations for two years after becoming a CA in his first attempt," said Girish Sheth.
"Mokshesh ran the business successfully and the turnover (at present) reached over Rs 100 crore," he claimed.
On Thursday, 12-year-old Bhavya Shah, son of a millionaire diamond merchant in Surat also embraced monkhood.
Talking to reporters before becoming a Jain monk, Bhavya said he was happy to leave behind his luxurious life.
Also Watch
Mokshesh Sheth, who managed his family's business for two years after becoming a CA, gave up all the earthly possessions and aspirations and became a Jain monk at a ceremony held in Gandhinagar on Friday, his uncle Girish Sheth said.
From today, Mokshesh, the eldest son of Mumbai-based businessman Sandip Sheth, will be known as 'Karunapremvijay Jee', he said.
"Our family originally belongs to Deesa town of Banaskantha district (in Gujarat) and is now settled in Mumbai. We are into aluminum business and have a factory in Sangli. Mokshesh handled the operations for two years after becoming a CA in his first attempt," said Girish Sheth.
"Mokshesh ran the business successfully and the turnover (at present) reached over Rs 100 crore," he claimed.
On Thursday, 12-year-old Bhavya Shah, son of a millionaire diamond merchant in Surat also embraced monkhood.
Talking to reporters before becoming a Jain monk, Bhavya said he was happy to leave behind his luxurious life.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Swedish-Born EDM Producer, DJ Avicii Passes Away at 28
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante Worth Rs 3.76 Crore Home Delivery in Hyderabad - Watch Video
- Beyond The Clouds Review: Despite the Bollywood Cliches, Majid Majidi's Film Will Win Hearts
- Bollywood Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore
- CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?