24-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Gangraped in Patna, Two Arrested

A 24-year-old pregnant lady was abducted from the front of her road and gangraped by at least three people late Sunday evening in Bihar capital Patna.

According to Patna Police, the woman was found in an unconscious state on the railway tracks near the Patna junction. She was rushed to the hospital by the officials of Government Railway Police (GRP) stationed at Patna junction.

A senior officer stationed at the GRP said, “We had received information about a woman lying in an unconscious condition on the tracks. On gaining her consciousness, she told the police that she was abducted by the three people while she was strolling outside her house around 10 pm.”

“We lodged a zero FIR and then forwarded the case to Patna women police station. We have also arrested two persons in connection with the case,” added the officer.

The officer further added that the victim told the police that her husband works in a petroleum company. On Sunday, after having her dinner, she was strolling in front of her house. “Two youths started harassing her. On resisting, the third youth gagged her mouth and they abducted her,” added the officer.

A senior police officer stationed at the Patna women police station told the media that they have registered an FIR under various IPC sections and took the woman to PMCH for medical treatment and check.

The officer further said that raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest the third accused.

The victim told the police that she was not able to raise an alarm or shout after the third accused forced a cloth on her nose and mouth. When she gained her consciousness, she found police personnel surrounding her at the railway tracks.

“I don’t know what the three forced me to smell. I couldn’t move or cry for help while the three were violating my body,” added the woman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here