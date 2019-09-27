24-Year-Old Uttarakhand Man Dies While Running on Treadmill at Greater Noida Society

New Delhi: A 24-Year-Old man died on Wednesday night while running on a treadmill at Greater Noida’s JM Orchid housing society’s gym.

The deceased, originally from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand, has been identified as Yash Upadhyay. Staying with his uncle at the highrise in sector-76, Upadhyay was enrolled in a marketing course at an institute in Noida sector-15.

"We received information from Neo hospital, where Yash was taken to after the incident. He was declared brought dead by the doctors. The doctors said that he could have suffered a heart attack, however, an autopsy has been conducted to ascertain the cause of death,” SHO at Sector-49 police station, Dharmendra Sharma, told Times of India.

People present in the gym told Police that Yash had been running for more time than he should have.

"People who were present there said he was running on the treadmill from more than 15 minutes," Sharma told TOI.

Ayush, an instructor present at the gym, believes that Yash had eaten some food before coming to the gym, which may have been a factor in his death.

“I went there and tried to revive him using Cardio-Pulmonary technique till the ambulance arrived bur nothing worked. I also gave him mouth to mouth respiration, but only some food came out of his mouth," Ayush told TOI.

