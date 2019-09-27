Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

24-Year-Old Uttarakhand Man Dies While Running on Treadmill at Greater Noida Society

The deceased, originally from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand, has been identified as Yash Upadhyay.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
24-Year-Old Uttarakhand Man Dies While Running on Treadmill at Greater Noida Society
Image for representational purpose only (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: A 24-Year-Old man died on Wednesday night while running on a treadmill at Greater Noida’s JM Orchid housing society’s gym.

The deceased, originally from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand, has been identified as Yash Upadhyay. Staying with his uncle at the highrise in sector-76, Upadhyay was enrolled in a marketing course at an institute in Noida sector-15.

"We received information from Neo hospital, where Yash was taken to after the incident. He was declared brought dead by the doctors. The doctors said that he could have suffered a heart attack, however, an autopsy has been conducted to ascertain the cause of death,” SHO at Sector-49 police station, Dharmendra Sharma, told Times of India.

People present in the gym told Police that Yash had been running for more time than he should have.

"People who were present there said he was running on the treadmill from more than 15 minutes," Sharma told TOI.

Ayush, an instructor present at the gym, believes that Yash had eaten some food before coming to the gym, which may have been a factor in his death.

“I went there and tried to revive him using Cardio-Pulmonary technique till the ambulance arrived bur nothing worked. I also gave him mouth to mouth respiration, but only some food came out of his mouth," Ayush told TOI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram