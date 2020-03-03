English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

24-year-old Woman Commits Suicide in Nagpur After Argument With Boyfriend, Man Arrested

Representative image.

Representative image.

Distressed after the conversation, Ankita jumped off the fourth floor of Raj Palace complex where she worked, dying on the spot due to severe head injuries, the official said.

  • PTI Nagpur
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 11:40 PM IST
Share this:

A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon by jumping off an office complex in Nagpur in Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of a man she was in a relationship with and who had spoken to her just before the incident, police said.

Ankita Krishnarao Makode, a resident of Jamdarwadi here, jumped off the fourth floor of commercial complex Raj Palace after reportedly having an argument over marriage with Saurabh Wasule (28), Inspector Vazeer Sheikh of Mankapur police station said.

"Ankita, who works as a digital marketing executive, and Saurabh, an engineer with a major communications firm, were in a relationship for the past seven years. The two spoke at her office during lunch-break. We have come to know from her father that Saurabh wanted to get married soon and she was not ready," he said.

Distressed after the conversation, Ankita jumped off the fourth floor of Raj Palace complex where she worked, dying on the spot due to severe head injuries, the official said.

"On the complaint of her father, we have arrested Saurabh under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC," he said.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story