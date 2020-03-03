24-year-old Woman Commits Suicide in Nagpur After Argument With Boyfriend, Man Arrested

A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon by jumping off an office complex in Nagpur in Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of a man she was in a relationship with and who had spoken to her just before the incident, police said.

Ankita Krishnarao Makode, a resident of Jamdarwadi here, jumped off the fourth floor of commercial complex Raj Palace after reportedly having an argument over marriage with Saurabh Wasule (28), Inspector Vazeer Sheikh of Mankapur police station said.

"Ankita, who works as a digital marketing executive, and Saurabh, an engineer with a major communications firm, were in a relationship for the past seven years. The two spoke at her office during lunch-break. We have come to know from her father that Saurabh wanted to get married soon and she was not ready," he said.

Distressed after the conversation, Ankita jumped off the fourth floor of Raj Palace complex where she worked, dying on the spot due to severe head injuries, the official said.

"On the complaint of her father, we have arrested Saurabh under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC," he said.