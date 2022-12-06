24-Year-Old Woman on Scooter Crushed to Death by Speeding Luxury Car in Noida

A 24-year-old woman was reportedly killed after a luxury car rammed her two-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh, flinging her into the air, according to local media reports.

The woman was reportedly just about to park her scooter outside her office at the Supertech E-Square in Noida when a luxury car bearing a VIP number crashed into her scooter, per Times of India.

Cops are reportedly trying to determine if the accident was a result of a road rage or not. According to reports, the car had an Odisha registration bearing the number plate 0001.

The victim, identified as Dipika Tripathi, was grievously injured when she was taken to a hospital in Sector 110 by the passersby. She was declared brought dead by the doctors, as per an NDTV report. Tripathi was a receptionist at Raj Nandini Estates in Supertech E-Square and was living in Sector 143.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Samuel Andrew Pyster from Haryana. He was the one driving the luxury car and has been accused of leaving his car and fleeing soon after the accident. He was however later found and arrested, the report quoted officials as saying.

One of the guards at E-Square, who was an eye witness to the accident, told TOI that the impact of the crash was so much so that Deepika’s scooter broke into pieces in an instant.

According to the Assistant commissioner of police, “A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC was registered against Pyster. He was arrested from the accident spot itself and the body of the woman has been handed over to her family after an autopsy. Further investigation is underway.”

