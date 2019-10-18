Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

24,091 Dengue Cases Recorded via Rapid Diagnostic Test in Last 2 Weeks in India: Report

The highest number of dengue cases was reported from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka and Maharashtra account for 100 dengue deaths.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
24,091 Dengue Cases Recorded via Rapid Diagnostic Test in Last 2 Weeks in India: Report
News18 creative by Mir Suhail.

India has recorded 24,091 dengue fever cases in the past three weeks ending October 12 via rapid diagnostic test (RDT) and 17,067 ELISA positive cases

Through October 12 this year, the number of cases reported via RDT stood at 89,798 and 42,817 ELISA positive cases, a report by Outbreak News Today quoted health officials as saying.

According to the official figures, 151 people have died of dengue this season.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka and Maharashtra account for 100 dengue deaths.

Transmitted by bite of infected mosquito, dengue is a viral infection and there are four closely related but antigenically different serotypes of the virus that can cause dengue (DEN1, DEN 2, DEN 3, DEN 4).

Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever and severe headache. These symptoms are often accompanied by muscles and joints pain, nausea, rash, vomiting, pain behind eyes, fatigue among others.

People can prevent from being bitten by mosquitoes by using mosquito repellents and mosquito nets. They should wear full-sleeved clothes before stepping out of house. Also ensure that there is no accumulation of water in the vicinity and also clean and change water storages at home like aquarium, air-coolers, air-conditioners, pots, plants and others, as dengue larvae breeds in stagnant water.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram