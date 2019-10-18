24,091 Dengue Cases Recorded via Rapid Diagnostic Test in Last 2 Weeks in India: Report
The highest number of dengue cases was reported from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka and Maharashtra account for 100 dengue deaths.
News18 creative by Mir Suhail.
India has recorded 24,091 dengue fever cases in the past three weeks ending October 12 via rapid diagnostic test (RDT) and 17,067 ELISA positive cases
Through October 12 this year, the number of cases reported via RDT stood at 89,798 and 42,817 ELISA positive cases, a report by Outbreak News Today quoted health officials as saying.
According to the official figures, 151 people have died of dengue this season.
The highest number of dengue cases was reported from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka and Maharashtra account for 100 dengue deaths.
Transmitted by bite of infected mosquito, dengue is a viral infection and there are four closely related but antigenically different serotypes of the virus that can cause dengue (DEN1, DEN 2, DEN 3, DEN 4).
Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever and severe headache. These symptoms are often accompanied by muscles and joints pain, nausea, rash, vomiting, pain behind eyes, fatigue among others.
People can prevent from being bitten by mosquitoes by using mosquito repellents and mosquito nets. They should wear full-sleeved clothes before stepping out of house. Also ensure that there is no accumulation of water in the vicinity and also clean and change water storages at home like aquarium, air-coolers, air-conditioners, pots, plants and others, as dengue larvae breeds in stagnant water.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra to Voice Sisters Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2's Hindi Version
- Nick Dancing His Heart Out with Priyanka on Ayushmann's Radhe Radhe Goes Viral
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- 'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes
- Lebanon Thought Charging For WhatsApp is a Good Idea, But Citizens Vented Their Anger