24,091 Dengue Cases Recorded via Rapid Diagnostic Test in Last 2 Weeks in India: Report

India has recorded 24,091 dengue fever cases in the past three weeks ending October 12 via rapid diagnostic test (RDT) and 17,067 ELISA positive cases

Through October 12 this year, the number of cases reported via RDT stood at 89,798 and 42,817 ELISA positive cases, a report by Outbreak News Today quoted health officials as saying.

According to the official figures, 151 people have died of dengue this season.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka and Maharashtra account for 100 dengue deaths.

Transmitted by bite of infected mosquito, dengue is a viral infection and there are four closely related but antigenically different serotypes of the virus that can cause dengue (DEN1, DEN 2, DEN 3, DEN 4).

Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever and severe headache. These symptoms are often accompanied by muscles and joints pain, nausea, rash, vomiting, pain behind eyes, fatigue among others.

People can prevent from being bitten by mosquitoes by using mosquito repellents and mosquito nets. They should wear full-sleeved clothes before stepping out of house. Also ensure that there is no accumulation of water in the vicinity and also clean and change water storages at home like aquarium, air-coolers, air-conditioners, pots, plants and others, as dengue larvae breeds in stagnant water.

