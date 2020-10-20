241 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s coronavirus infection tally rose to 58,601 on Tuesday with 241 more people testing positive for the virus, while 13 more infected patients died at different hospitals. Dehradun reported the highest number of 90 cases, Haridwar 37, Nainital 23, Almora 20, Uttarkashi 18, Pithoragarh 15, Udham Singh Nagar eight, Chamoli seven, Pauri seven, Tehri six, Champawat six, Rudraprayag three, and Bageshwar one case, according to a state health department bulletin.

Thirteen more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state taking the overall toll to 946 so far, the bulletin said. As many as 51,862 infected people have recuperated, 429 have migrated out of the state and 5,364 are under treatment, it said.

