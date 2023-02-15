CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » 246-km Dausa-Lalsot Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Opens to Public Today
1-MIN READ

246-km Dausa-Lalsot Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Opens to Public Today

PTI

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 08:16 IST

Gurgaon, India

PM Modi inaugurated the first section of the Expressway on Sunday. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

PM Modi inaugurated the first section of the Expressway on Sunday. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the section, which is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours, on Sunday.

The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will open to commuters from 8 am on Wednesday, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the section, which is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours, on Sunday.

“The expressway will be opened for the common people from Wednesday. The first toll plaza has been made near Nuh, where the car FASTag will be scanned… Basic facilities will be made available on the expressway soon," Mudit Garg, Project Director of NHAI, said on Tuesday.

Those going from Delhi to Jaipur will have two alternative routes. Drivers will be able to reach Dausa in Rajasthan from Alipur in Sohna via Rajeev Chowk using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, he said.

The expressway was kick started in 2018, with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019. It is expected to halve the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours and shorten the distance by 130 km.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. dausa
  2. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
  3. lalsot
  4. pm modi
first published:February 15, 2023, 08:16 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 08:16 IST
Read More