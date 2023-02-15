246-km Dausa-Lalsot Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Opens to Public Today

The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will open to commuters from 8 am on Wednesday, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the section, which is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours, on Sunday.

“The expressway will be opened for the common people from Wednesday. The first toll plaza has been made near Nuh, where the car FASTag will be scanned… Basic facilities will be made available on the expressway soon," Mudit Garg, Project Director of NHAI, said on Tuesday.

Those going from Delhi to Jaipur will have two alternative routes. Drivers will be able to reach Dausa in Rajasthan from Alipur in Sohna via Rajeev Chowk using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, he said.

The expressway was kick started in 2018, with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019. It is expected to halve the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours and shorten the distance by 130 km.

