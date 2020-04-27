Take the pledge to vote

247 New Coronavirus Cases Detected in Gujarat; 11 More Die as Toll Climbs to 162

As many as 81 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of cured people to 394, she said. Gujarat currently has 2,992 active patients, of which 31 are on ventilator.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
247 New Coronavirus Cases Detected in Gujarat; 11 More Die as Toll Climbs to 162
Police personnel wearing protective suits patrol a street during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI)

Ahmedabad: The number of coronavirus infections in Gujarat rose to 3,548 on Monday after 247 new cases were detected, while the death toll crossed the 160-mark, a health department official said.

As many as 11 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll to 162, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary (Health), said.

Ahmedabad reported 197 new cases, taking the tally in the district to 2,378, while in Surat, the count rose to 564 with 30 new additions, she said.

Out of the 11 deceased COVID-19 patients, seven suffered from co-morbid conditions (pre-existing illnesses), Ravi said.

As many as 81 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of cured people to 394, she said. Gujarat currently has 2,992 active patients, of which 31 are on ventilator, she said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follow: Positive cases: 3,548, new cases: 247, deaths: 162, discharged: 394, active cases: 2,992; people tested so far: 53,575.

