24/7 War Room To Help Corona Patients With Medical Facilities: Rajasthan Health Min

Jaipur: Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said the state-level war room functioning round the clock at the secretariat in Rajasthan would help in getting medical facilities to the coronavirus patients in just 30 minutes. All the problems of the patients or their family members will be resolved in maximum 30 minutes through this facility and its related district-level war room, Sharma said in a statement. The helpline number of this war room is 181.

He said that names and mobile numbers of employees and officers deployed at the district-level war room would be available at the state-level war room. Information of all testing centres related to COVID-19, list of private and government COVID-dedicated hospitals with telephone numbers will be available here.

Real time information of available beds at all the COVID-dedicated hospital and information-related to ambulances will be available . All district-level war rooms have been instructed to resolve the problems of patients or family members in a maximum 30 minutes.

He said that if asymptomatic patient demand for any medical advice, then the doctor at the help desk will help the patient and medicine will be provided under the chief minister’s free medicine scheme. Ambulances will be arranged to symptomatic patients to admit them to COVID-dedicated hospitals.

The health minister said the district-level war room had been entrusted with responsibility to provide ICU, ventilator and other medical facilities at the earliest to the serious patients and to get them admitted to COVID hospitals by ferrying them through government referral transport facilities. If the district-level war room does not take action within half an hour, then the state-level war room will inform the additional district collector for immediate solution.

Sharma has issued directions for increasing the number of beds at the RUHS Jaipur from 500 to 900. There is a plan to develop Metro Mas Hospital in Jaipur as a COVID centre. At the same time, beds have also been taken in the ESI Hospital, Railway Hospital and patients are being admitted, he added. PTI AG HMB 09212337 NNNN.

