248 Died, 'Shocked' by M Karunanidhi's Death: DMK
DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died on August 7 in a private hospital in Chennai, after prolonged illness.
File photo: DMK Working president MK Stalin pays homage to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi at an event, Organised by South Indian Artists Associations in Chennai. (PTI Photo
Chennai: The DMK on Tuesday said as many as 248 party workers died, 'shocked' by the death of party patriarch M Karunanidhi and announced a solatium of Rs two lakh each to their families.
After knowing about the hospitalisation and failing health of Karunanidhi and later his death, 248 party workers died, a resolution adopted at the party general council meeting said.
Condoling their deaths, DMK said,"this general council resolves to provide a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each totalling Rs 4.96 crore to their families."
