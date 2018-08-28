GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

248 Died, 'Shocked' by M Karunanidhi's Death: DMK

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died on August 7 in a private hospital in Chennai, after prolonged illness.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
248 Died, 'Shocked' by M Karunanidhi's Death: DMK
File photo: DMK Working president MK Stalin pays homage to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi at an event, Organised by South Indian Artists Associations in Chennai. (PTI Photo
Loading...
Chennai: The DMK on Tuesday said as many as 248 party workers died, 'shocked' by the death of party patriarch M Karunanidhi and announced a solatium of Rs two lakh each to their families.

After knowing about the hospitalisation and failing health of Karunanidhi and later his death, 248 party workers died, a resolution adopted at the party general council meeting said.

Condoling their deaths, DMK said,"this general council resolves to provide a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each totalling Rs 4.96 crore to their families."

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died on August 7 here in a private hospital, after prolonged illness.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 19
    SILVER
  • 22
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 50
Loading...