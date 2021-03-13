With 24,882 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, India Records Highest Single-day Spike This Year

Hit by the new Covid-19 variant, Brazil has overtaken India in total number of cases. Behind USA and Brazil, India is currently at the third position in the world in total cases. India on Saturday reported 24,882 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far this year. Here are the latest updates on India’s battle against the pandemic:

The COVID-19 caseload in India rose as one 24,882 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday. A total of 140 deaths were reported, taking the overall death toll to 1,58,446. The total number of recoveries reached 1,09,73,260, total active cases were 2,02,022.

The active cases in India crossed the two-lakh mark after 53 days. New COVID-9 cases were highest in the last 83 days, since December 20, 2020. New deaths were highest in 42 days, since January 30.

A total of 2,82,18,457 persons have been vaccinated in the country so far. More than two million vaccinations were done for the second time.

Assam reported 21 new positive cases on Friday, taking the total case load to 2,17,776. Meanwhile, 19,219 beneficiaries were administered the COVID-19 jabs during the day taking the total to 5,24,629 so far. The number of recovered patients discharged during the day was 18 while the recovery rate in the state is currently 98.75 per cent, the bulletin said. The total number of recovered patients so far is 2,15,041, it added.

85.6 per cent of the new cases were reported from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. “Five states cumulatively account for 82.96 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Two states – Maharashtra and Kerala- account for 71.69 per cent of India’s total active cases,” the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra reported 15,800 new cases, Kerala reported 1,800 and Punjab had 1,400 cases. Maharashtra reported 56 new deaths, and 34 and 14 deaths were reported from Punjab and Kerala, respectively.

New deaths in Punjab were the highest in the last 150 days. New cases in Maharashtra were highest since October 2, 2020.