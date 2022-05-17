25 Indian Union Muslim League Workers in Kerala Get Life Terms for Killing 2 Brothers in 2013

A court in Kerala on Monday sentenced 25 workers of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to life imprisonment for the 2013 murder of two brothers in Palakkad district.

The victims, Nooruddin and Hamsa, were members of the AP Sunni party, a supporter of the Left Front. The court had on May 12 held the accused guilty.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajitha TH sentenced each convict to life imprisonment under section 302 (murder) read with section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The injuries were inflicted on Nooruddin and Hamsa and prosecution witness-1 (Kunju Muhammed) by the people accused of unlawful assembly in prosecution of their common object,” the court said.

The judge added that it was clear from the nature of the weapons used and injuries inflicted that the object of the unlawful assembly was the death of the brothers.

“Hence, the act of the accused people, who were the members of the assembly, in inflicting injuries on the two people and which resulted in their death is punishable under section 302 of IPC,” the court said.

The judge ruled that since the acts were done in pursuance of the common objective of the unlawful assembly, all of the accused were liable to be held guilty of the offence under section 302 by virtue of section 149 of the IPC.

The convicts were also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC for the attack on the victims’ brother Kunju Muhammed.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the convicts and the total amount has to be paid to the victims’ family.

There were 27 accused in the case. One was under 18 years of age and was tried as a juvenile and another accused died during the trial.

