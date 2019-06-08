Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In Major Reshuffle After Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh, 25 IPS Officers Transferred

In a bid to ensure better supervision of the STF operations, the state government has posted three more superintendents of police to head the force in four zones.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
In Major Reshuffle After Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh, 25 IPS Officers Transferred
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Lucknow: In the first major reshuffle in the police department after the Lok Sabha polls, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 25 IPS officers, including the police chiefs of Ayodhaya, Agra, Mathura and Rampur.

According to the transfer list released by Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar late Friday night, Agra SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) Amit Pathak has been shifted to Moradabad, replacing J Ravindra Kumar, who was transferred to Lucknow as the DIG (SIT) (Deputy Inspector General – Special Investigative Team).

Ayodhya SSP Jogendra Kumar has been given the charge of the Agra SSP.

Jaunpur SP (Superintendent of Police) Ashish Tiwari will now be the SSP, Ayodhya.

Shalabh Mathur, posted in the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), Gorakhpur, has been made the SSP, Mathura, while SP (LIU) (Local Intelligence Unit) Vipin Kumar Mishra has been made the Jaunpur SSP.

Ramesh, posted at the PAC, Sonebhadra, has been made the SP, Fatehpur.

SP (Personnel) Prayagraj Ajay Pal has been shifted to Rampur while Balrampur SP Anurag Arya has been transferred to Mau. SP (GRP) (Government Railway Police) Prayagraj Himanshu Kumar will now be the Sultanpur SP, replacing Anurag Vats, who has been sent to Kanpur Dehat.

Awadhesh Kumar Pandey, posted in the PAC, Mirzapur, has been made the Mirzapur SP.

Lucknow SP (LIU) Sripati Mishra will now be the SP, Deoria. Lucknow SP (Cyber Crime) Suniti is now the SP, Auraiya.

In a bid to ensure better supervision of the STF operations, the state government has posted three more superintendents of police to head the force in four zones.

Varanasi and Meerut will have an SP (STF) (Special Task Force) each. Lucknow's two zones will also have an SSP (STF) each. The four zonal STF chiefs will report to the the IG (STF) directly.

Satyarth Anirudh has be posted as the SSP (STF) in Lucknow.

