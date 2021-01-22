25 kg Gold Stolen at Gunpoint from Muthoot Finance Branch in Tamil Nadu's Hosur, Police Begin Probe

Six masked persons brandishing pistols on Friday barged into a Muthoot Finance branch in Tamil Nadu's Hosur on Friday and fled about 25 kg gold jewellery valued at about Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 96,000 cash, police said.

The gang members held up the company staff and a couple of customers at gun point, and even assaulted some of the staffers.

Police said the gang first attacked the security guard and forced him inside the branch while warning the staff not to raise any alert.

The gang then looted the jewellery and cash and escaped.

Police have started their investigation into the robbery.