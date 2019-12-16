25 'Kuccha' Houses Gutted in Blaze in Odisha Village, No Casualties Reported
Loss of property is pegged at around Rs 6 lakh in the blaze that was doused by two fire tenders.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Berhampur (Odisha): A fire suspected to have been sparked by a short-circuit gutted 25 'kuccha' houses in a village in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, officials said.
No casualty was reported in the incident in Sunathara village, a fire brigade official said. Loss of property is pegged at around Rs 6 lakh in the blaze that was doused by two fire tenders, Purushottampur in-charge fire officer, Deenabandhu Pradhan said.
"People woke up to a roaring sound and rushed out of their homes to find that their houses, that had thatched roofs, were on fire. We had to leave behind all our valuables," Sania Nahak, an affected person said.
The affected families have been shifted to a temporary relief camp and provided with food. The district administration also distributed Rs 5000 in cash to each of the affected families, officials said.
