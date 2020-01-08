Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

25 Members of ABVP, NSUI Booked for Rioting in Ahmedabad; None Arrested

The NSUI has alleged that the police are reluctant to include names of Gujarat Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Rutvij Patel and state unit BJP secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela in the FIR.

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
25 Members of ABVP, NSUI Booked for Rioting in Ahmedabad; None Arrested
Representative image.

Ahmedabad: At least 25 members of the ABVP and NSUI were booked by the Ahmedabad police on Wednesday on the charges of rioting and assault, a day after a clash between the two student unions left four activists from both the sides injured.

The NSUI has alleged that the police are reluctant to include names of Gujarat Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Rutvij Patel and state unit BJP secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela in the FIR.

The Congress's student wing has claimed that both Patel and Vaghela were present when NSUI general secretary Nikhil Savani was thrashed outside the ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad) office in Paldi area on Tuesday during a protest over the Sunday's violence on the JNU campus in Delhi.

Four persons from both sides, including Savani, were injured in the clash. A case been registered against 25 unidentified members of the ABVP and NSUI under sections 147 (rioting), 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 and 324 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint lodged by Paldi police station inspector BS Rabari. Nobody is arrested so far.

Meanwhile, Savani, who was hospitalised due to a head injury, has refused to sign a copy of his complaint. “Savani had given names of Rutvij Patel and Pradipsinh Vaghela, but the police are trying to convince us not to name anyone in the FIR. Savani will not sign the FIR until names of

Vaghela and Patel are added”, said NSUI general secretary, Bhavik Solanki.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said a delegation of the party leaders would meet with Ahmedabad police commissioner Ashish Bhatia later in the day over the NSUI's demand for inclusion of names of the two BJP leaders in the FIR. Meanwhile, the ABVP said they will also lodge a complaint with the police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram