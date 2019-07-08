Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

25 Men Transporting Cattle Tied With Rope, Forced To Chant ‘Gau Mata Ki Jai’ While Doing Sit-ups in MP

Over 100 MP villagers tied 25 people with a rope and paraded them through a two-km stretch to a police station for allegedly transporting cows to Maharashtra.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
25 Men Transporting Cattle Tied With Rope, Forced To Chant ‘Gau Mata Ki Jai’ While Doing Sit-ups in MP
Screenshot of the incident.
Khandwa: Twenty five men, who were allegedly transporting cows to Maharashtra, were tied with a rope and forced to chant ‘gau mata ki jai’ while doing sit-ups and holding their ears in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Over 100 villagers then paraded the alleged cattle transporters through a two-km stretch to a police station in Khandwa district.

A video of the purported incident showed several villagers recording videos on their mobile phones and forcing tied-up men to chant ‘gau mata ki jai’.

The incident happened in Sanwalikheda village in Khalwas area, about 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, a police official said.

"We have booked the people ferrying the cattle without requisite permissions. We have also lodged a case against the villagers, including farmers, for ill-treating those booked for unauthorised cattle transport," said Shiv Dayal Singh, Khandwa Superintendent of Police.

"Villagers brought the group transporting cows to our police station. We seized 21 trucks used for the purpose. The cows have been shifted to a shelter. They were taking the cows from Harda district in MP to Maharashtra," said Inspector Harishanker Rawat of Khalwas police station.

The incident comes a day before the start of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly session in which the Kamal Nath government is likely to table an amendment in a law to curb violence in the name of cow protection.

The state cabinet last month approved the proposal to amend the MP Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Act, 2004.

The move to amend the law, cleared during the previous BJP government, came after a Muslim man and woman were beaten up on suspicion of carrying beef in MP's Seoni district in May.

(With PTI inputs)

