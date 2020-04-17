Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

25 Migrant Workers in Meghalaya Walk 62 Km to Reach Home Amid Lockdown, Sent to Relief Camp

The group, which includes four women and four children, started their arduous journey from the coal-rich village of Shallang in West Khasi Hills district a few days ago in the hope of reaching Assam.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
For representation: Labourers work at a coal stockyard in East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, India (Reuters)
For representation: Labourers work at a coal stockyard in East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, India (Reuters)

Tura: A group of 25 migrant workers, who travelled around 62 km on foot amid the nationwide lockdown, was held at a check gate in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya while they were trying to enter Assam, their home state, a police officer said on Friday.

The group, which includes four women and four children, started their arduous journey from the coal-rich village of Shallang in West Khasi Hills district a few days ago in the hope of reaching home.

"The workers hail from Goalpara district of Assam. They used internal routes and jungles to avoid being detected by policemen at various check points. But, the team were finally stopped at the Dainadubi check gate," North Garo Hills police chief Abraham T Sangma said.

The district administration has taken them to a relief camp and provided food and shelter, officials said. The group will stay there till movement of people between states is allowed again, they said.

Many such workers from West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills have earlier been spotted at Dainadubi and they have been taken to various relief camps, officials said.

"We will take a decision after April 20. For now, they will be sheltered in relief camps," North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner S C Sadhu said. Lockdown norms are expected to be relaxed after April 20.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,464,290

    +48,805*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,159,450

    +94,635*

  • Cured/Discharged

    549,592

    +37,340*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,568

    +8,490*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres