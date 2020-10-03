INDIA

25 More COVID-linked Deaths, 1,188 Fresh Cases In Haryana

Haryana reported another 25 fatalities on Saturday, raising the death toll from COVID-19 to 1,450 while 1,188 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,32,576 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. Of the new deaths, four each were reported from Jind, Panchkulaand Hisar; three each from Yamunanagar and Sirsa; two each from Rohtak and Ambala while a fatality each was recorded in Panipat, Rewari and Gurugram, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Chandigarh: Haryana reported another 25 fatalities on Saturday, raising the death toll from COVID-19 to 1,450 while 1,188 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,32,576 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. Of the new deaths, four each were reported from Jind, Panchkulaand Hisar; three each from Yamunanagar and Sirsa; two each from Rohtak and Ambala while a fatality each was recorded in Panipat, Rewari and Gurugram, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (277), Faridabad (134) and Hisar (116). The number of active cases of the novel coronavirus in Haryana stands at 12,868 while the state has a recovery rate of 89.20 per cent, the bulletin said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: October 3, 2020, 9:31 PM IST
