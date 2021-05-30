25 More People in Meghalaya Raj Bhavan Test Covid-19 Positive, Tally Jumps to 43

With 25 more people tested positive for Covid-19, the tally of active cases in Raj Bhavan in Meghalaya’s Shillong has jumped to 43. A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan secretariat on Sunday informed that a mass testing of high risk contacts of infected cases was conducted. There were 18 Covid-19 positive cases as on May 24.

“Yesterday as per test results made available, out of 80 high risk contacts tested, 25 have been declared positive. This takes the total figure of positive cases amongst staffers and their family members to 43," it said.

Of these, 10 are children who are below the age of 15 years while three are with co-morbidities.

The statement further said that the second wave of Covid-19 has been challenging for the Raj Bhavan as even a month back at one time there were 28 positive cases out of which 23 have since recovered.

In the current active cases, most of those infected are personal staff working in the main building and in service of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The doctors are closely monitoring the situation and Raj Bhavan secretariat is extending all possible help to the affected persons with medical counseling and other support.

