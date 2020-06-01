25 New Containment Zones Formed in New Delhi, Total Now 147 as Covid-19 Cases Cross 20,000-mark

The total number of the containment zones in the national capital jumped to 147 on Monday with 25 new formed in the last 48 hours, the Delhi government said.

Among all the districts, the highest number — 29 each — are from South-West and North districts.

The South East district has 17 containment zones while the South district has 10 zones. Among those having the least zones is the North-East district with four containment zones. Five containment zones are there in the East district.

The New Delhi district has nine zones, and the North-West district has 14 containment zones.

The Central district has seven zones and the North East district has four zones while Shahdara district has eight zones. So far, total 57 zones have been de-contained, as per the data shared by the Delhi government on Monday -- highest 12 from the West district.

Covid-19 cases in the national capital crossed the 20,000 mark on Monday.