1-min read

25 of Marriage Party Killed After Van Falls Into Drain in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

The accident took place near Ranghola on Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway.

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
25 of Marriage Party Killed After Van Falls Into Drain in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
TV grab of the accident site.
New Delhi: At least 25 people were killed when a van fell into a drain near in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district on Tuesday.

Police said the truck was carrying a marriage party and the accident took place near Ranghola on Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway.

According to sources, the injured have been shifted to hospitals in Botad and Bhavnagar. Relief and rescue work is underway and senior police officers have reached the accident spot.

(More details awaited)

