INDIA

25 People from a Hyd Apartment Building Infected With Covid-19. It May Have Started at a B'day Party

Contact tracing conducted by officials revealed that one of the residents is the primary contact of a Covid-19 patient.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
Atleast 25 people from a residential apartment in Hyderabad’s Madannapet area have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

"As many as 25 persons from a residential apartment tested positive for Covid-19 in Madannapet area of Hyderabad's old city. All have been shifted to hospital for treatment and their contacts are being identified," Ashok Samrat, Zonal Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) told ANI.

Contact tracing revealed that one of the residents is the primary contact of a Covid-19 patient. Officials also suspect that a birthday party held inside the apartment may have been the cause behind the spread of the infection. However, it is unconfirmed whether the infection spread took place due to the gathering.

Telangana confirmed 55 new virus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,509. No fresh death was reported and the toll continued to be 34, according to a health department bulletin.

The total number of cases includes 971 people cured/discharged and 504 active cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

