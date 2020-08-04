25 Persons, Including 16 Jail Inmates, Test Positive for Covid-19 in Muzaffarnagar, Says DM

A total of 25 persons, including 16 jail inmates, tested positive for COVID 19 on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 203. Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakumari J said 25 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

She said ten people undergoing treatment for the disease were cured of it and discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. The total number of patients recovered so far in the district is 675, she added.

Sources said a total of 120 jail inmates have been found corona positive so far, out of which 93 stayed in the temporary jail. Some of the jail, inmates, however, have recovered, they said.