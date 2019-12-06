25 Protesters Arrested for Staging Protest over Wall Collapse That Killed 17 Get Bail
The protesters had demanded the arrest of the owner of the house a portion of the compound wall of which collapsed on four tiled roof houses, killing 17 Dalits on Monday.
Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palanisami and other ministers at the site of the wall collapse in Nadur village on Tuesday. (PTI)
Coimbatore: A court here on Friday granted bail to 25 people, arrested for staging a protest over the recent wall collapse that claimed 17 lives in Nadur village, over 50 km from here. The protesters had demanded the arrest of the owner of the house a portion of the compound wall of which collapsed on four tiled roof houses, killing 17 Dalits on Monday.
After being arrested, they were remanded to judicial custody. When their bail applications came up for hearing on Friday, District Munsif and Judicial Magistrae P M Raikhana Parveen granted them the relief.
