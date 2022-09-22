25 Shops in Thane Develop Cracks as Railway Work Leads to Road Caving in

At least 25 shops in Waghoba Nagar in Thane district’s Kalwa area on Thursday developed cracks after a nearby road caved in, though there were no report of injuries to anyone, civic authorities said.

The cracks developed due to digging work being undertaken near the tracks by the railways to construct a protection wall, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

“During this digging work, a part of the adjacent road caved in, which in turn led to cracks in the walls of 25 shops.

“Civic and fire brigade officials are at the spot to assess the situation,” he added.

