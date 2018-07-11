Dead Lizard in Delhi School's Mid-Day Meal, 30 Students Fall Ill

Thirty girl students of a government school in Delhi fell ill after consuming mid-day meal that allegedly had a dead lizard in it, police said. The students were rushed to a hospital and later discharged."About 30 students were taken ill due to food poisoning after consuming mid-day meal. They were admitted to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital," a senior police official said."The vice-principal of the school has alleged that there was a dead lizard in the food," he added.On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case and a probe was initiated, the official said.According to the hospital authorities, the students of senior secondary school in Narela's Bankner complained of abdominal pain after consuming the food. They were discharged after receiving treatment.The police official said that a sample of the alleged contaminated kadhi-chawal (yogurt curry with rice) was collected and would soon be be sent for testing."It is possible that the food may have got spoilt due to summer heat. The test results will help ascertain the cause," the official added.Following the development, the Delhi government's Education Department called a meeting of all midday suppliers in the national capital tomorrow.This is the second such incident within a week as on Saturday, two girls fell ill after having mid-day meal, in which a dead lizard was allegedly found, at a Delhi government school in east Delhi's Khichdipur.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Monday conducted surprise inspection in two kitchens in the city where the meals were being prepared for distribution in schools and warned the workers of strict action if any irregularities were found."The Education Director has called a meeting of all mid-day meal suppliers tomorrow. I have directed that there should be regular monitoring of the kitchens where meals are prepared. If any of them is found not meeting the required standards, their contract will be cancelled," Sisodia told reporters.