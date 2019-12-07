Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

25-year-old Accused for Raping 12-Year-old at Her Home in Kerala Held

Arun Suresh, hailing from Karimbukayam in the district, was picked up from Anakkallu area in Kanjirappally by a special squad of the police, they said.

PTI

December 7, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
25-year-old Accused for Raping 12-Year-old at Her Home in Kerala Held
Representative image.

Kottayam (Ker): A man accused of raping a minor girl in Kanjirappally, was nabbed from the district in the early hours on Saturday, police said.

Arun Suresh, hailing from Karimbukayam in the district, was picked up from Anakkallu area in Kanjirappally by a special squad of the police, they said.

He was taken into custody when he was making attempts to flee the area by collecting money from his friend in Anakkallu.

Suresh was traced with the help of cyber police who identified the tower location of his mobile number.

The man allegedly raped the 13-year-old at her home in Kanjirappally on Thursday.

The accused was on the run and efforts were on to nabhim.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the girl was alone at her home after returning from school.

The accused reached home at 4.30 PM, introducing himself as her brother's friend and asked for water to drink.

He then allegedly forced his way into the house and raped the eighth standard student.

