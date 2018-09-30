GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
25-year-old Andhra Techie Commits Suicide Over 'Dowry Harassment'

P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
25-year-old Andhra Techie Commits Suicide Over 'Dowry Harassment'
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman software engineer allegedly committed suicide in her house here on Sunday, allegedly over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, police said.

P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, they said.

She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

Rupini got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April. In his complaint, the woman's father alleged that her in-laws started harassing her for dowry since August.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the woman's husband was being questioned, police said.
