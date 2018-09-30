English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
25-year-old Andhra Techie Commits Suicide Over 'Dowry Harassment'
P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, police said.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman software engineer allegedly committed suicide in her house here on Sunday, allegedly over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, police said.
P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, they said.
She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.
Rupini got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April. In his complaint, the woman's father alleged that her in-laws started harassing her for dowry since August.
A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the woman's husband was being questioned, police said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
