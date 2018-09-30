25-year-old Andhra Techie Commits Suicide Over 'Dowry Harassment'

A 25-year-old woman software engineer allegedly committed suicide in her house here on Sunday, allegedly over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, police said.P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, they said.She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.Rupini got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April. In his complaint, the woman's father alleged that her in-laws started harassing her for dowry since August.A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the woman's husband was being questioned, police said.