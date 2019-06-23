25-year-old Arrested Over Death Threat to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: A 25-year-old unemployed man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sending a death threat to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari through an SMS saying he was under "extreme compulsion" to eliminate the leader, police said.

The accused was identified as Guddu, alias Vishwajeet, a resident of Mahipalpur here. He hails from Buxar, in Bihar, they added.

He told police that he found Tiwari's contact number online and sent him a death threat to seek attention, a senior officer said.

"He has been arrested as a preventive measure," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The Delhi BJP chief received the message at 12.52 pm on Friday which he saw on Saturday evening and immediately informed police, he told PTI.

The person also threatened to eliminate the prime minister "if need be", Tiwari said. The sender also said in his Hindi message that he was "sorry" for deciding to eliminate Tiwari under "extreme compulsion", he added.