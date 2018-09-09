GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

25-year-old Drunk Man Drives SUV on Footpath in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Kills Two

According to police, Devesh was in an inebriated condition and was driving at a high speed when the incident took place. He lost control of his Honda Civic car and ended up driving it over the footpath near Rajouri Garden flyover where four men were sleeping.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2018, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
25-year-old Drunk Man Drives SUV on Footpath in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Kills Two
(Representative image/Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a suspected case of drunken driving, a 25-year-old man drove his car on a footpath in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, killing two men and injuring two others in the early hours on Sunday, the police said.

The driver, Devesh, who works in a software firm, was arrested from the spot, they added.

Police said the incident happened around 4.30 am. Devesh told police he was driving from Paschim Vihar towards the airport where he was supposed to meet a friend.

Devesh was in an inebriated condition and was driving at a high speed. He lost control of his Honda Civic car and ended up driving it over the footpath near Rajouri Garden flyover where four men were sleeping.

Two of them died while two others were grievously injured, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the incident and the arrest of the driver.

The police said the accused has been booked under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which attracts a maximum jail term of 10 years.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...