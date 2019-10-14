25-Year-Old Farmer Killed After Getting Stuck in Thresher Machine in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
The victim has been identified as Ghanshyam Gujjar (25), a resident of Rupakhedi village under Raipur police station of Jhalawar district, they said.
Image for representation
Kota: A 25-year old farmer was killed after he got stuck in a thresher machine while grading his crop at Rupakhedi village in Jhalawar district, police said on Monday.
"Gujjar was grading his soyabean crop in the thresher last night when at around 9 pm, one of his hands got stuck into the machine. Instantly his entire upper body was sucked into it and crushed into pieces," said Babulal Meena, SHO Raipur police station.
The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem on Monday and a case under relevant sections has been registered, he added.
