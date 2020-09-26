25-Year-Old Killed Over Monetary Dispute with Brother in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his elder brother, nephew and other family members in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said. The incident that took place on Friday night was a fallout of a money-related dispute between the two brothers, they said.

"The elder brother, identified as Charan Jatav (40), his son Rahul and other family members thrashed Niranjan (25) in their house in Hantra village," the Station House Officer (SHO) of Lakhanpur, Purshottam Lal said. He was admitted to the district hospital where he died, the SHO said, adding the body was handed over to the family members on Saturday.

The dispute was due to the share of money which they had received after their selling ancestral agriculture farm, Lal said. No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident and the matter is under investigation, the SHO added.