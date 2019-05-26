English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
25-Year-old Man Allegedly Thrashed, Forced to Chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ & ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in Gurugram
The incident happened while the youth was on his way back home after attending a prayer service at a mosque.
Gurugram: A 25-year-old man has been allegedly thrashed, forced to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’ here on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered in the case.
An unidentified person attacked the man who hails from Bihar and allegedly threw his skull cap to the ground, The Indian Express reported.
The man was then ‘coerced’ to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’.
The incident happened while the youth was on his way back home after attending a prayer service at a mosque.
This comes four days after two men and a woman were thrashed by cow vigilantes over the suspicion of transporting beef in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni town. The victims were also forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
The incident took place on May 22 when the accused intercepted an auto rickshaw after they suspected that the couple on board was carrying beef. After the vehicle pulled over, they began thrashing the couple and their driver and forced one of the victims to slap his wife with his slippers.
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
