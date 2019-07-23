25-year-old Man Dies in Delhi Police Custody, Family Alleges He Was Beaten, Tortured
The police have refuted the claim and alleged that the man was suffering from tuberculosis. The deceased was arrested for allegedly eloping with a minor girl.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man died after he was arrested for being accused in a kidnapping case on Monday. The family of the deceased has alleged that he was beaten and tortured by the police.
The police have refuted the claim and alleged that the man was suffering from tuberculosis.
The police said the deceased Mukesh, a resident of Mundka, was arrested by the Jaipur police for allegedly eloping with a minor girl.
"A kidnapping case against the deceased was registered for eloping with the girl. On Monday he was brought to Delhi and at the police station, he complained of uneasiness. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla.
Mukesh is survived by his wife and a child. The post-mortem reports are awaited.
Meanwhile, an enquiry will be conducted by the sub-divisional magistrate in the matter.
