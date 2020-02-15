Take the pledge to vote

25-year-old Man Molests Woman on Valentine's Day in UP, Gets Thrashed by Her

Gulbahar was handed over to police at Thana Bhawan town in the district on Friday. Police said a case was registered against the youth, who has been arrested.

Updated:February 15, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
25-year-old Man Molests Woman on Valentine's Day in UP, Gets Thrashed by Her
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 25-year-old man was beaten up by a 23-year-old woman for allegedly molesting her on Valentine's Day in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

Gulbahar was handed over to police at Thana Bhawan town in the district on Friday, they said.

Police said a case was registered against the youth, who has been arrested.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, Gulbahar harassed the woman on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The woman resisted the youth's attempts and thrashed him, according to police.

