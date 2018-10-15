English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
25-Year-Old Man Shot at by 3 Bike-Borne Men in Delhi's Seelampur
A case was registered in the matter, police said, adding that they are probing all possible angles, including personal enmity.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was injured after being shot at allegedly by three unidentified bike-borne men in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday midnight when Navi Ahmed was returning home on his motorcycle, they said.
The accused people stopped him midway and opened fire at him, police said, adding that the victim sustained four bullet injuries.
Ahmed was rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, they said.
A case was registered in the matter, police said, adding that they are probing all possible angles, including personal enmity.
However, the accused persons are yet to be identified since there were no CCTV cameras installed in the locality, police added.
