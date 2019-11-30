25-year-old Mysuru Man Shot Dead in US by Unknown Assailant

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man from Mysuru, pursuing his master's degree in computer science in the US, was reportedly shot dead by an unknown assailant, family members said on Saturday.

Abhishek Sudesh Bhat was temporarily looking after a motel in California, where he was shot on Thursday, Srivatsa, victim's cousin told PTI.

He was pursuing his masters from California State University in San Bernardino. The incident occurred on Thursday between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm.

The person who came for the next shift informed the family that Abhishek has been shot dead.

As the legal procedure including the post mortem may take some time, the family has decided to perform the last rites in California itself.

"Postmortem is still going on there after the investigation was completed. The Forensic Pathology will be reviewed next week. There are many cases there. So, they are yet to schedule their postmortem on Abhishek," Srivatsa said.

"It may take some time... Abhishek's parents will travel to the US and perform the cremation there itself," he added.

The family has approached the authorities in California as well as the Indian Embassy there besides the local authorities here and in Karnataka to expedite the legal

procedure.

Asked about the any headway in the case and reason behind the killing, Srivatsa said it would not be proper to disclose anything about the progress made in the case.

"All we can say now is one incident of shooting happened and one person died," the victim's cousin said.

