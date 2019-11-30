Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

25-year-old Mysuru Man Shot Dead in US by Unknown Assailant

The victim's cousin said that Abhishek Sudesh Bhat was temporarily looking after a motel in California, where he was shot on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
25-year-old Mysuru Man Shot Dead in US by Unknown Assailant
Family in mourning of Abhishek Bhat, a 25-year-old student from Mysuru who was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in San Bernardino, California

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man from Mysuru, pursuing his master's degree in computer science in the US, was reportedly shot dead by an unknown assailant, family members said on Saturday.

Abhishek Sudesh Bhat was temporarily looking after a motel in California, where he was shot on Thursday, Srivatsa, victim's cousin told PTI.

He was pursuing his masters from California State University in San Bernardino. The incident occurred on Thursday between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm.

The person who came for the next shift informed the family that Abhishek has been shot dead.

As the legal procedure including the post mortem may take some time, the family has decided to perform the last rites in California itself.

"Postmortem is still going on there after the investigation was completed. The Forensic Pathology will be reviewed next week. There are many cases there. So, they are yet to schedule their postmortem on Abhishek," Srivatsa said.

"It may take some time... Abhishek's parents will travel to the US and perform the cremation there itself," he added.

The family has approached the authorities in California as well as the Indian Embassy there besides the local authorities here and in Karnataka to expedite the legal

procedure.

Asked about the any headway in the case and reason behind the killing, Srivatsa said it would not be proper to disclose anything about the progress made in the case.

"All we can say now is one incident of shooting happened and one person died," the victim's cousin said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram