25-Year-Old Shares Nude Video of Sister With Married Boyfriend Who Sought to Avenge Earlier Insult

The incident came to light on Thursday, when a 20-year-old Byculla resident approached the police with a complaint against her sister and her paramour, an official said.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman was arrested by Agripada police for allegedly shooting an objectionable video of her sister and sharing it with her married boyfriend, an official said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Thursday, when a 20-year-old Byculla resident approached the police with a complaint against her sister and her paramour, an official said.

The accused woman allegedly made a video call to her married boyfriend and showed her sister bathing, he said, adding that the man took screenshots during the call, saved them on his mobile phone and later shared them with the victim's relatives.

The man had allegedly asked his girlfriend to take nude pictures of her sister and promised to marry her in return, he said.

This was an act of revenge, as the victim had allegedly humiliated her sister's boyfriend during Navratri celebrations, he added.

An offence has been registered against the accused and her boyfriend under sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, he said.

The accused was released on bail on Friday and the search for her absconding boyfriend is on, the official said.

