25-Year-Old Shares Nude Video of Sister With Married Boyfriend Who Sought to Avenge Earlier Insult
The incident came to light on Thursday, when a 20-year-old Byculla resident approached the police with a complaint against her sister and her paramour, an official said.
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman was arrested by Agripada police for allegedly shooting an objectionable video of her sister and sharing it with her married boyfriend, an official said on Friday.
The incident came to light on Thursday, when a 20-year-old Byculla resident approached the police with a complaint against her sister and her paramour, an official said.
The accused woman allegedly made a video call to her married boyfriend and showed her sister bathing, he said, adding that the man took screenshots during the call, saved them on his mobile phone and later shared them with the victim's relatives.
The man had allegedly asked his girlfriend to take nude pictures of her sister and promised to marry her in return, he said.
This was an act of revenge, as the victim had allegedly humiliated her sister's boyfriend during Navratri celebrations, he added.
An offence has been registered against the accused and her boyfriend under sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, he said.
The accused was released on bail on Friday and the search for her absconding boyfriend is on, the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman's Viral Tweet About Looking for a 'Handsome 50-Year-Old Man' for Her Mother Wins Hearts Online
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- Girl Crashes Her Car in Bloody 'Carrie' Costume for Halloween, Officers Think She is Dead
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More
- WhatsApp Rolls Out Fingerprint Lock for Android Devices: Here's How to Enable it